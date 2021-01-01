Blue Buffalo Natural Veterinary Diet HF Hydrolyzed for Food Intolerance Grain-Free Wet Dog Food, Size: 12.5 oz | PetSmart

Is your dog sensitive to his food? BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet HF Hydrolyzed for Food Intolerance wet dog food, is a natural dog food enhanced with vitamins, minerals and other nutrients, including omega 3 & 6 fatty acids to support healthy skin and coat. Formulated for dogs who experience food intolerance, this sensitive stomach dog food helps minimize adverse food reactions to common proteins because it starts with delicious, hydrolyzed salmon, a highly digestible protein. Key Benefits: SENSITIVE STOMACH DOG FOOD: BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet HF Hydrolyzed for Food Intolerance wet dog food is formulated to help manage your dog's sensitive stomach issues STARTS WITH HYDROLYZED SALMON: This wholesome veterinary diet features real salmon, hydrolyzed to be a readily digestible protein source, which helps minimize the chances your dog will experience adverse reactions to food NATURAL DOG FOOD: Made with the finest natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins, minerals and other nutrients, including key antioxidants to support immunity, plus omega 3 fatty acids from fish oil and flaxseed to support healthy skin and coat FINEST INGREDIENTS: BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet formulas contain NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, NO corn, wheat (a common thickening agent used by many other brands) or soy, and NO artificial flavors or preservatives PRESCRIPTION DOG FOOD: This therapeutic diet requires your veterinarian's authorization. Contains twelve (12) 12.5-oz cans of BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet HF Hydrolyzed for Food Intolerance Wet Dog Food, Salmon Item Number: 5314871 Brand: Blue Buffalo Natural Veterinary Diet Food Type: Wet Breed Size: All Life Stage: Adult Nutritional Option: Grain-Free, No Corn No Wheat No Soy, Veterinary Diet, Hydrolyzed Protein Health Consideration: Allergies, Itch Relief, Sensitive Skin, Skin and Coat, Gastrointestinal, Digestive Care, Diarrhea Flavor: Hydrolyzed Salmon Weight: 12.5 oz NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Salmon Hydrolysate, Water, Potato Starch, Natural Flavor, Pea Fiber, Cane Molasses, Tricalcium Phosphate, Flaxseed (source of Omega 3 and 6 Fatty Acids), Agar-agar, Sunflower Oil, Guar Gum, Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Sulfate, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Choline Chloride, Magnesium Sulfate, Vitamin E Supplement, L-Ascorbyl-2-Polyphosphate (source of Vitamin C), L-Tryptophan, Zinc Amino Acid Chelate, Iron Amino Acid Chelate, Copper Amino Acid Chelate, Manganese Amino Acid Chelate, Sodium Selenite, Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Cobalt Amino Acid Chelate, Niacin Supplement (Vitamin B3), Calcium Pantothenate (Vitamin B5), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Riboflavin Supplement (Vitamin B2), Potassium Iodide, Vitamin A Supplement, Biotin (Vitamin B7), Vitamin B12 Supplement, Folic Acid (Vitamin B9) Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein 8.0% (min.) Crude Fat 2.0% (min.) Crude Fat 4.0% (max.) Crude Fiber 3.0% (max.) Moisture 78.0% (max.) Vitamin E 75 IU/kg (min.) Soluble Fiber* 0.25% (min.) Omega 3 Fatty Acids* 0.30% (min.)Omega 6 Fatty Acids* 0.35% (min.) Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)* 20 mg/kg (min.) *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles. Caloric Content: 1, 035 Kcals/kg, 367 Kcals/can FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Feed 1 to 1-1/4 cans per 6 to 8 lbs. of body weight per day. Refrigerate unused portion. Transition Instructions: BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet HF Hydrolyzed for Food Intolerance is a natural diet enhanced with vitamins and minerals, formulated by animal nutritionists for pets with a special dietary need. With veterinarian approval, dogs should be gradually transitioned from their old food to BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet. Start by mixing 25% of BLUE with the dog's old food, and gradually increase the proportion of BLUE over the next 14 days. Blue Buffalo Natural Veterinary Diet HF Hydrolyzed for Food Intolerance Grain-Free Wet Dog Food, Size: 12.5 oz | PetSmart