Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Large Breed Puppy Food - Chicken and Brown Rice, Size: 15 lb | PetSmart

Because puppyhood is such an important stage in any dog's life, BLUE Life Protection Formula Puppy Large Breed Dry Dog Food features ingredients that support the healthy growth and development of large-breed puppies. It contains the ingredients you'll love feeding as much as they'll love eating. BLUE Life Protection Formula dog food is a product of the Blue Buffalo company. Based in the United States, Blue Buffalo makes premium-quality pet foods featuring real meat, fruit and vegetables. Key Benefits: REAL MEAT FIRST: Blue Buffalo foods always feature real meat as the first ingredient. High-quality protein from real chicken helps your dog build and maintain healthy muscles. Plus they contain wholesome whole grains, garden veggies and fruit. FOR LARGE BREED PUPPIES: BLUE Life Protection Formula Large Breed Puppy Food supports healthy muscle growth and contains DHA and ARA (important fatty acids found in mother's milk) to support cognitive function and retinal health. WITH LIFESOURCE BITS: This formula contains BLUE's exclusive LifeSource Bits - a precise blend of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals carefully selected by holistic veterinarians and animal nutritionists, to support immune system health, life stage requirements, and a healthy oxidative balance. A NATURAL DOG FOOD: Formulated for the health and well-being of your dog, BLUE dry dog foods are made with the finest natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals. BLUE contains NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, corn, wheat, soy, artificial flavors or preservatives. Contains one (1) 15 lb. Bag of BLUE Life Protection Formula Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food, Chicken and Brown Rice NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Deboned Chicken, Chicken Meal, Brown Rice, Oatmeal, Barley, Pea Protein, Peas, Chicken Fat (preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Menhaden Fish Meal (source of Omega 3 Fatty Acids), Flaxseed (source of Omega 6 Fatty Acids), Natural Flavor, Dried Tomato Pomace, Dried Egg Product, Dicalcium Phosphate, Fish Oil (source of ARA-Arachidonic Acid and DHA-Docosahexaenoic Acid), Salt, Dehydrated Alfalfa Meal, Choline Chloride, Potatoes, Dried Chicory Root, Potassium Chloride, Pea Fiber, Alfalfa Nutrient Concentrate, DL-Methionine, Calcium Carbonate, preserved with Mixed Tocopherols, Vitamin E Supplement, Sweet Potatoes, Carrots, Garlic, L-Carnitine, Zinc Amino Acid Chelate, Zinc Sulfate, Vegetable Juice for color, Ferrous Sulfate, Iron Amino Acid Chelate, Blueberries, Cranberries, Barley Grass, Parsley, Turmeric, Dried Kelp, Yucca Schidigera Extract, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Calcium Pantothenate (Vitamin B5), L-Ascorbyl-2-Polyphosphate (source of Vitamin C), L-Lysine, Copper Sulfate, Biotin (Vitamin B7), Vitamin A Supplement, Copper Amino Acid Chelate, Manganese Sulfate, Taurine, Manganese Amino Acid Chelate, Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Vitamin D3 Supplement, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Calcium Iodate, Dried Yeast, Dried Enterococcus faecium fermentation product, Dried Lactobacillus acidophilus fermentation product, Dried Aspergillus niger fermentation extract, Dried Trichoderma longibrachiatum fermentation extract, Dried Bacillus subtilis fermentation extract, Folic Acid (Vitamin B9), Sodium Selenite, Oil of Rosemary Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein 26.0% minCrude Fat 15.0% minCrude Fiber 5.0% maxMoisture 10.0% maxDHA 0.1% minCalcium 1.2% minPhosphorus 1.0% minCholine 2, 750 mg/kg minARA* 0.04% minL-Carnitine* 100 mg/kg minOmega 3 Fatty Acids* 0.75% minOmega 6 Fatty Acids* 2.5% min*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles. Caloric Content: 3, 634 Kcals/kg, 386 Kcals/cup FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Preparation Options:Dry - Crunchy and delicious nutrition nuggets and LifeSource Bits right from the bag. Dry with Water - Add warm water and mix to fully release flavors and aroma. Fresh Water: Be sure to have a clean bowl of cool, fresh water available at all times. Meal Frequency: Until 6 Months Old: 3 Meals Per Day; 6-12 Months Old: 2 Meals Per DayFeeding Guidelines: 1 to 3 mos. Up to 5 lbs. 1/2 - 1 cup*6 to 10 lbs. 1 - 1 3/4 cups* 10 to