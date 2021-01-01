Mainstays Buffalo Check Table Lamp, Black

The Mainstays Buffalo Check is the perfect addition to your home or office. It is ideal for setting on an end table, dresser, or desk to illuminate the area you are working or relaxing in. Suitable for living room, bedroom, den, kitchen or office. To maximize the brightness the recommend bulb is 60 Watt Type A or 10 Watt LED, bulb not included. The Mainstays Buffalo Check has an easy on and off push through switch with a cord that makes it easy to set up near any standard outlet. It is UL-Listed for safety. It features glossy black base and black and white colored hardback shade. Add the Mainstays Buffalo Check to bring an extra dimension that complements a wide variety of decorative schemes with its antique look.