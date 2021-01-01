Broan BUEZ230 190 CFM 30 Inch Wide Under Cabinet Range Hood Black Cooking Appliances Range Hoods Under Cabinet Range Hoods

Broan BUEZ230 190 CFM 30 Inch Wide Under Cabinet Range Hood Features: Blower provides up to 190 CFM to keep your air free of smoke and odorsCleanup is a breeze with washable mesh filtersUnder cabinet installation integrates the range hood into the surrounding cabinetry seamlesslyAble to be ducted vertically or horizontallyQuality construction and ease of installation make this range hood a popular choice in vertically-ducted economy hoodsRocker switch controls let you easily switch between two (2) fan speedsLighting components distributes light over the cooktop evenly and accepts up to 75 watt incandescent bulb (bulb not included)This range hood is approved to work in an ADA-compliant applicationProduct Technologies: EZ1 Installation System: EZ1 Installation System brackets make it easy for single-person installation in less than half the time of traditional methods. The two-bracket system holds the hood for you while you make final electrical and ducting preparations.Specifications: CFM: 190Sones: 6Duct Size: 7" RoundDuct Discharge: VerticalBulb Type: IncandescentWidth: 30"Depth: 17-1/2"Height: 6"Height Above Cooktop: 18" to 24"Voltage: 120VWattage: 240WWatts Per Bulb: 75W Under Cabinet Range Hoods Black