Buerger Unique / Statement Geometric Chandelier

An iconic accent piece for any midcentury-tinged space, this bold chandelier is simply out of this world (as the name implies). Featuring a classic Sputnik-style metal design with acrylic and plastic details, this chandelier brings a bit of striking style to your space. Hang it up above your foyer to cast a warm glow over the entryway, or station it up above your living room seating group to bring a complementary touch to your aesthetic. No matter where it hangs, this bold piece is sure to tie your look together. Finish: Black