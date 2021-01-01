From bush furniture
Buena Vista Madison Cherry Corner Desk With Tall Storage
Part of Buena Vista Madison Cherry Collection from BushMadison Cherry FinishDesk offers generous work surface and room for computer printer and suppliesLateral file accommodates letter-sized files2-Door Tall Storage offers full length doors two adjustable and one fixed shelfAged Bronze hardwareSturdy and attractive post leg designSpace saving: corner design allows desk placement anywhereAdaptable: lateral file drawer holds letter- size filesConvenient: tall doors conceal unsightly clutter and two adjustable and one fixed shelf provide flexibility and stability in 2-Door Tall StorageVersatile: complements other pieces in Buena Vista collectionRugged: Bush Furniture 1-year warrantyStylish contemporary design goes anywhereSee the full collection of coordinating items availableBacked by the Bush Furniture 1-year Manufacturer's Warranty.Contemporary and casual look with the Bush Furniture Buena Vista Madison Cherry 60" Corner Desk and 2-Door Tall Storage. Expansive desktop surface offers plenty of room for equipment. Open storage cubby has adjustable shelf and lateral file accommodates letter sized files. Drawer fully extends on ball-bearing slides providing easy access to contents at back. The Bush Furniture Buena Vista Madison Cherry 2-Door Tall Storage offers two large tall bays with spacious dual-adjustable shelves shift up and down. One fixed shelf provides extra stability. Enclosed by two doors with aged bronze-metal door hardware. Elegant post leg design and curved base-rails add a splash of panache. Backed by the Bush Furniture 1-year Manufacturers Warranty.