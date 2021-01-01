From bush furniture
Buena Vista Madison Cherry Corner Desk With Hutch and Lateral File
Part of Buena Vista Madison Cherry Collection from BushMadison Cherry FinishDesk offers generous work surface and room for computer printer and suppliesFull-extension ball bearing slides provide full access to lateral file drawersTop of Lateral File is standard work surface height4 open work-in-progress cubbies and left and right open storage on HutchSturdy and attractive post leg designSpace saving: corner design allows desk placement anywhereAdaptable: conveniently the Lateral File accommodates letter- legal-and A4-size filesTop of Lateral File is standard work surface heightSmart: four open Hutch compartments offer ready access to work in progressVersatile: complements other pieces in Buena Vista collectionRugged: Bush Furniture 1-year warrantyStylish contemporary design goes anywhereSee the full collection of coordinating items availableBacked by the Bush Furniture 1-year Manufacturer's Warranty.Contemporary and casual look with the Bush Furniture Buena Vista Madison Cherry 60" Corner Desk Hutch & Lateral File. Expansive desktop surface offers plenty of room for equipment. Open storage cubby has adjustable shelf and lateral file accommodates letter sized files. Drawer fully extends on ball-bearing slides providing easy access to contents at back. The Buena Vista 60"W Hutch offers two large left- and right-hand open storage concealed closed storage in center with self-sustaining flip-open door and four horizontal open-storage cubbies offer quick access to work in progress. The additional Buena Vista 2-Drawer Lateral File accommodates letter legal and A4 size files and matches desk height. Fully extendable ball-bearing drawer slides allow back access and an interlocking drawer mechanism reduces the likelihood of tipping. Backed by the Bush Furniture 1-year ManufaCOeurer'.