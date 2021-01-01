Budge XLarge Tan Patio Chair Cover, NeverWet Savanna

Our Patio Chair Cover, Extra Large provides long-lasting protection for your outdoor patio furniture. Styled to complement your patio decor, this collection comes in an attractive sandy-tan color and has contoured shapes that effortlessly cover your patio furniture. The NeverWet Savanna collection combines the long-lasting durability of our machine-woven 600 denier polyester with groundbreaking RustOleum NeverWet technology and UV protection. With NeverWet technology, water rolls right off this cover, taking mud, tree-sap, dirt and bird droppings with it. Sewn-in straps to help secure the cover to your furniture in windy conditions and custom air vents help to ensure adequate air flow to prevent condensation to reduce mold, mildew and rust. With our NeverWet Savanna Collection you'll never have to sacrifice style for protection. This collection will compliment nearly any preexisting patio decor, all while extending the life of your outdoor furniture. Includes a 7-year warranty. This cover measures: 41" L x 37" W x 39" H.