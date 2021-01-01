Buddha Canvas Wall Art Wood Buddha Statue Canvas Prints Keep Inner Peaceful Buddha Artwork For Living Room Yoga Room (32"X48")

About our product1.Giclee canvas prints wall art,eco-solvent ink printing,premium water-proof fade-resist canvas.2.Stretched on inner solid wood bars then on natural floater frame,ready and easy to hang on.All hanging hardware attached.Get it NowLife may be a long and boring journey, you can fill it with friends,chocolate ,music,wine,and why not a piece of nice canvas wall art?Get your item now,excellent gift for friends,perfect addition to decor your home wall. let the compliments flow. Please always remember and do Enjoy Art,Enjoy Life.