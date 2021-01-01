From haoxuetech

Buddha Canvas Wall Art Wood Buddha Statue Canvas Prints Keep Inner Peaceful Buddha Artwork For Living Room Yoga Room (32"X48")

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

About our product1.Giclee canvas prints wall art,eco-solvent ink printing,premium water-proof fade-resist canvas.2.Stretched on inner solid wood bars then on natural floater frame,ready and easy to hang on.All hanging hardware attached.Get it NowLife may be a long and boring journey, you can fill it with friends,chocolate ,music,wine,and why not a piece of nice canvas wall art?Get your item now,excellent gift for friends,perfect addition to decor your home wall. let the compliments flow. Please always remember and do Enjoy Art,Enjoy Life.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com