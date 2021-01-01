'Buddha' by Parvez Taj - Wrapped Canvas Print

The right piece of artwork gives empty walls a purpose and makes homes feel homier in the process. Take this art, for instance: a perfect pick for yoga studios, home spas, master suites and more, these compositions features a closeup of Buddha with bold orange and yellow overlay. Made in the USA, this design is printed on gallery-wrapped canvas and is professionally hand-stretched over a sustainable, FSC-certified wood sub-frame. This accent includes the artist’s signature along with a certificate of authenticity. Size: 12" H x 12" W x 1.5" D