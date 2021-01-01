Buckner 1-Light Bath Sconce

This collection brings versatility and style to those just starting out. With softly flared glass and curved arms, there is just enough detail to give the overall look a lift while keeping it simple enough for those on a budget. Several chandeliers and sconces can be installed with lighting shining up or down, allowing the fixture to be customized for the specific space and function. Offered in a Brushed Nickel finish or Bell Metal Bronze finish, both with Satin Etched glass. The assortment includes nine-light, five-light and three-light chandeliers, pendants in five sizes, both flush and semi-flush ceiling fixtures, as well as one-light, two-light three-light and four-light wall/bath fixtures. Both incandescent lamping and ENERGY STAR-qualified fluorescent lamping are available. Most of these fixtures easily convert to LED by purchasing LED replacement lamps sold separately. Finish: Bell Metal Bronze