Buckner 1 - Light Armed Sconce

The one-light wall sconce. This collection brings versatility and style to those just starting out. With softly flared glass and curved arms, there is just enough detail to give the overall look a lift while keeping it simple enough for those on a budget. Several chandeliers and sconces can be installed with lighting shining up or down, allowing the fixture to be customized for the specific space and function. Finish: Brushed Nickel, Bulb Type: 60W A19 Medium