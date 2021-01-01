From kingston brass
Kingston Brass Buckingham Single-Handle Standard Kitchen Faucet with Side Sprayer in Brushed Nickel
The exquisite design of this faucet tastefully flatters the elegant architecture of traditional homes with its fine detailing. Able to fit a variety of sink set-ups, widespread kitchen faucets can be utilized in several multi-hole configurations. These are ideal for larger kitchens, as they are more spread apart, and with the included side-sprayer feature a 3-hole installation. The brushed nickel finish will also provide a long lasting and warm touch to your kitchen ensemble. Allow the brass construction to provide a sturdy and reliant fixture.