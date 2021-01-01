BuckHill 5 - Piece Extendable Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set

This dining set is specifically created in a fashionable style with clean aspects that will direct and guide the room it occupies. The dining table with built-in self-storage butterfly leaf which fits 4 to 8 persons. The dazzling hardwood dining tabletop is supported by a well-built carved pedestal. Beveled oval shape to make a welcoming kitchen space ambiance. In-built self-storage butterfly leaf can be folded subtly underneath the tabletop when not being used and provides the greatest flexibility for individuals who enjoy to set up modest, passionate dinners as well as full-out family affairs. Created from prime quality rubberwood known as Asian hardwood, no heat treated pressured wood like MDF, particleboard, or veneer top fabricated. This specific kitchen dining chair offers a solid wood top to get an exquisite, modern look. Dinette chairs seats in Wood seat to match personal preference and best design in luxurious Linen White. Quality kitchen curtains chairs produced all very solid Asian wood. It adds elegance and class to any place you have placed them. The frame of the dining chairs are engineered to offer a great amount of comfort to your spine and thus reduce the chances of back pain. The standard shape, size, and design make the dining area significantly attractive. This contemporary, durable, and comfortable dining set can be a good choice if you are looking for a great dining time experience with family and friends.