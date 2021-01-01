Buckeye 35" Solid Wood Console Table

The quintessential console table blends classic styling, modern updates, versatility, and function. This distressed wood console table includes two pull-out drawers and cubby space with a trendy sliding door that hides either side. Stylishly house belongings in the open-space cubby, and keep your papers, art and craft supplies, devices, and other home knick-knacks in the two drawers. The bottom shelf expands your storage capability. A versatile piece that can be used as an entryway table, living room accent table, or in a dining room as a buffet server Color: Navy Blue