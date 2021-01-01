Design Toscano 47" Buck Deer Garden Statue

When you see this solid bronze trotting thoroughbred horse statue take its place on your estate, it will add the charm of the wild west to your home or garden setting. Our impressive 360-degree, nearly four-foot-tall bronze animal statue boasts a stunning hand-applied multidimensional color-washed sepia patina. Sure to be a garden focal point, this Design Toscano heirloom-quality bronze thoroughbred horse statue conveys that you take the exterior of your home as seriously as the interior. 57.5"Wx26"Dx47"H. 119 lbs.