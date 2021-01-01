Bucher 24.5'' Counter Stool

This counter-height stool is a little bit contemporary and a little bit rustic to create an all-around stylish spot at your kitchen island. It's built with a solid wood base and features four tapered legs with crossbars for added support. The front crossbar is wrapped in metal to protect it from scuffs and scrapes. This stool's seat is upholstered in easy-to-clean faux leather and is filled with foam for just the right amount of cushion where it's needed. Sold individually. Color: Black