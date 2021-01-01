From jefdesigns
Bubble Pendant Light by jefdesigns - Color: Cream - Finish: Nickel - (jd_Bubble_1_Thao30)
The inspiration behind the Bubble Pendant Light comes from deep sea life. Designed with atomic bubbles of warm walnut expand on radical spokes. Each pendant is digitally enhanced with wood-grain and printed on a crisp linen shade. This stunning pendant provides warm illumination while adding a little nature to your home. Available in Beige or Tan and choose between 5 different sizes ranging from 16 inches to 36 inches. jefdesigns studio believes an artfully designed space creates a serene environment, one that quiets the noise of the world and allows us to relax and be at peace. Their nature-inspired, modern decor objects are thoughtfully designed and crafted in the US. Founded in 2003 and based in Portland Oregon. Shape: Drum. Color: Cream. Finish: Brushed Nickel