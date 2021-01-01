Buacoz 3Meters 10ft SC/UPC-FC/UPC Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable SC to FC OS2 Jumper Optical Patch Cord Simplex 9/125um Yellow SC-FC

This 3Meters SC/UPC to FC/UPC singlemode OS2 fiber cable has an yellow color jacket with a 3.0mm diameter. It is flexiable and allowes a minimum installation bending radius of 5.0cm and a minimum long term bending radius of 3 cm. OS2 patch cords allow for connections between patching panels and network and server equipment. OS2 patch cords are commonly used in passive applications (GPON, FTTX and LANs),OS2 cables have a 0.25 dB/km attenuation at 1550 nm and 0.35 dB/km at 1310 nm. This Buacoz Fiber OS2 9/125 LC/LC Fiber Patch Cord conforms with TIA/EIA 492AAAA and IEC60793-2-10 A1b standards and complies with RoHS specifications. This OS2 fiber patch cords operate at -20oC to +75oC, because of the soft PVC cover, it is better to use indoor. for outdoor and long length, we recommend use armore one for better strenth. Notice for shipping time: for Prime product fullfilled by Amazon, the lead time will be 1-5days according to your choice. For products delivered by the supplier.