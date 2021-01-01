Pfister BTB-YP5 Ashfield 24" Towel Bar Polished Chrome Bathroom Hardware Towel Bar 24 Inch

Pfister BTB-YP5 Ashfield 24" Towel Bar Ashfield 24" Towel BarPfister’s traditional-themed Ashfield collection of kitchen and bathroom faucets maintains a traditional heart and is a fitting accent for today’s homes. Pfister’s largest collection offers the charm of vintage décor and is inspired by time-honored country traditions. The kitchen faucets feature high-arc spouts, single or double handle controls, and up to five finish options. Soap dispensers and sidesprays are optional features, and the pull out spray faucet is lead-free. The Ashfield collection also includes a selection of bathroom fixtures and accessories. The bathroom faucet’s unique pump handle and trough design will delight even the most finicky homeowner, and is complemented by a gorgeous Roman tub filler. Choose from a full of bathroom accessories like towel bars, towel rings, and tissue holders.26-5/16" total width24" center-to-center widthConcealed mounting system hides unsightly screwsSimple, functional designProvides 6" clearance between towel bar and wallMatches Ashfield collection faucets and accessoriesAll necessary mounting hardware includedFully covered under Pfister's Pforever Lifetime Warranty 24 Inch Polished Chrome