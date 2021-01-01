Koss BT539iW Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones, in-Line Microphone, On-Board Microphone and Touch Controls, Detachable Cord Included, White

Built-in microphone Easy to locate on-board controls Answer/End Calls Navigate between your favorite songs Adjust the volume up or down Pause your favorite music with one touch High-Resolution dynamic audio driver Bluetooth 4.0 technology 12 hours of playtime on one charge 40 hours of standby time on one charge Analog by-pass if the battery runs out (audio cable included) Unique Koss D-Profile creates the perfect fit Soft cushions create pillow like comfort Lightweight for extended use Headphones fold flat for travel Re-chargeable lithium-ion battery 12-hour battery life Wireless Freedom.