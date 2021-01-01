BT183342 BT283342 BT166342 BT266342 BT162342 BT262342 Cordless Phone Battery Compatible with VTech CS6709 CS6609 CS6509 CS6409 ATT EL52100 EL50003.

Best Quality Guranteed. BT183342 BT283342 2.4V 600mAh 1.44Wh Ni-MH Rechargeable (Type: AAA*2 Batteries) Over-voltage, over-current, over-charge, and short-circuit protection & Best wire Length for the space. Choose one better than buying new phones Compatible With BT183342 BT283342 BT166342 BT266342 AT & T CS6114 CS6124 CS6309 CS6319 CS6328 CS6329 CS6409 CS6419 CS6429 DS6071 DS6670 DS6671 DS6672 DS6673 DS667V LS6305 LS6315 LS6325 LS6326 SN6107 SN6127 SN6147 SN6187 SN6196 and SN6197 series Come with 3 Ryme B1 BT183342/BT283342 Cordless phone battery packs Buy with confidence. Batteries are printed with manufacturing date (not expiration date), For 24-month after the date of purchase, we Direct take care of all quality-related issues. Do please kindly check the compatible lists to make sure the right size & right connector