[BT5.2] HW21 1.28 inch Full-touch Screen 24h Heart Rate Blood Pressure Oxygen Monitor Dial Market Music Control Smart Watch-White
Specification Brand Model HW21 bluetooth Version BT 5.2 Compatible OS Android 5.0 or above, iOS 1.0 or above Operating Mode Full Touch Screen APP Name Wearfit ProSpecial Features Waterproof Life waterproof Blood Oxygen Support Heart Rate Monitor Support Sleep Quality Monitoring Support Step Count Support Multi-sport Modes Support Call or Message Reminder Support Adjust brightness Support UI interface selection Support Alert Type Vibration Multi-Dial Options Support Dial Market Support More Functions Support Alarm, Calendar, Sedentary reminder, Camera remote control, Weather display, Music control, Find the phone. Technical Parameters Sensor G-sensor, Heart Rate Sensor Screen Size: 1.