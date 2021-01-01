Anzzi BT-017 Sivas 66" Clawfoot Copper Soaking Tub with Center Drain and Drain Assembly Hammered Antique Copper Tub Soaking Clawfoot

Anzzi BT-017 Sivas 66" Clawfoot Copper Soaking Tub with Center Drain, and Drain Assembly ANZZI presents the latest trending in the modern antique Sivas series soaking freestanding bathtub. Each Sivas full soak tub is handcrafted using Rhino Alloy certified artisan copper. Enjoy a reinvigorating and deeply soothing soak in this elegantly stylish freestanding bathtub. Become a member of the ANZZI family and experience why Perfection is our Tradition.Anzzi BT-017 Features:Covered under Anzzi's limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of CopperClawfoot style soaking tub adds a classic look and a calm bathing experienceInstalls in a clawfoot configurationCenter drain placement with included drain assemblyTub Specifications:Overall Height: 26" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 66" (left to right of tub)Overall Width: 31" (front to back of tub)Basin Length: 48" (left to right of bottom basin)Basin Width: 22" (front to back of bottom basin)Basin Depth: 26" (top to bottom of basin)Maximum Water Capacity: 60 gallonsWater Depth: 19" Clawfoot Hammered Antique Copper