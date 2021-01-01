BT 5.0 Audio Transmitter with LCD Display SPDIF/Coaxial/Aux Input Support APTX/APTX LL/APTX HD Connecting 2 BT Devices, Black

LCD Display It lists waiting-for-matched devices' name, enabling you to choose among them more visually. Multiple Interfaces With SPDIF, Coaxial and Aux ports, it enables you to receive audio wirelessly from almost all kinds of audio transmitters. Enjoy Audio Wirelessly It enables BT devices like BT headset to receive audio signals wirelessly from audio transmitters like TV, desktop computer, etc. And it supports connecting 2 BT devices at the same time. BT 5.0 It offers stabler connection and wide compatibility. Hi-Fi Sound Effect With high-end BT decoding chip, it offers high-quality sound effect and low latency. Long Working Time It is powered by micro USB cable, plus built-in 600mAh battery, you can use it for a long time.