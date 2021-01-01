Brizo BSS-Vesi-T66T02 Vesi Custom Thermostatic Shower System with Showerhead Volume Controls and Hand Shower - Sensori® Valves Included Brilliance

Brizo BSS-Vesi-T66T02 Vesi Custom Thermostatic Shower System with Showerhead, Volume Controls, and Hand Shower - Sensori Valves Included Brizo BSS-Vesi-T66T02 Shower System Includes: Vesi Thermostatic Valve Trim (T66T040)Vesi Raincan Shower Head with H2Okinetic® Technology (87340)Vesi Wall Mount Shower Arm (RP71649)Multi Function Hand Shower Set with 23-1/4" Slide Bar and 60" - 82" Hose (85710)Vesi Volume Control Trim (T66640 - Set of 2)Sensori® Thermostatic Rough-In Valve with Integral Stops (R35000-WS)Sensori® Volume Control Rough-In Valve (R35600 - Set of 2)Do you like this Brizo shower system, but want to make changes to it? Give us a call & one of our customer care experts will help customize your own personal Brizo shower. Brizo BSS-Vesi-T66T02 Shower System Features: All items in package covered under Brizo's limited lifetime faucet and finish residential warranty and 5 year commercial warrantyPremier finishing process - finishes will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useThermostatic valve cartridge - handle controls and maintains temperature of the waterAmount of water flow is controlled by volume control trimsAll necessary mounting hardware is includedBrizo BSS-Vesi-T66T02 Shower System Technologies / Benefits:Sensori® Thermostatic Valving: Brizo's Sensori® Technology works like a thermostat in high-flow showers to measure and monitor the temperature of the water and automatically adjust the water mix to maintain a more precise water temperature.H2Okinetic®: Brizo's proprietary H2Okinetic® Technology uses the science of fluidics to create a warmer shower experience that feels like more water, without using more water. This is accomplished through larger water droplets that leave the spray head in a unique wave pattern. H2Okinetic® showers are self-cleaning, have larger spray holes that don't clog, and do not use any moving parts, so they are very low-maintenance.Touch Clean: Only Brizo offers faucets equipped with Touch Clean soft, rubber nubbins (spray holes) that allow you to easily wipe away calcium and lime build-up with the touch of a finger. This is particularly helpful for areas with hard water.Brilliance Finishes: Brizo Brilliance Finishes are designed to not corrode, tarnish or discolor for a "like-new" look for life. Through a process known as Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) finish molecules are embedded deep in within the surface of the faucet, creating a bond that is virtually indestructible with an incredibly reflective shine.Brizo BSS-Vesi-T66T02 Thermostatic Valve Trim / Volume Control Trim Specifications: Valve trim and volume control dials rotate 90° in either directionTemperature control includes pre-set safety stop with overrideValve Trim Dimensions: 7-1/2" W x 7-1/2" HValve Trim Projection (From Wall): 4-1/8"Volume Control Dimensions: 2-7/16" W x 2-7/16" HVolume Control Handle Length: 3"Extra secure mounting assembliesAll necessary mounting hardware and valves are includedBrizo BSS-Vesi-T66T02 Showerhead / Shower Arm Specifications: Single function H2Okinetic® showerhead with full spray patternShowerhead Dimensions: 5-1/4" W x 5-1/4" LShowerhead Height: 4-3/4"Flow Rate: 1.75 gpm (gallons-per-minute)Shower Arm Reach: 7"All necessary mounting hardware includedBrizo BSS-Vesi-T66T02 Handshower / Slide Bar Specifications: Multi function handshower with H2Okinetic Spray, Massage Spray, and PauseDual check valves prevent and protect from backflowWall supply is included with hand shower and slide barFlow Rate: 1.75 gpm (gallons-per-minute)Handshower Height: 7-1/4"Slide Bar Length: 23-1/4"Overall Slide Bar Length: 25-11/16"Slide Bar Projection (From Wall): 4-1/4"Hose Length: 60" - 82"All necessary mounting hardware includedWhy Buy Brizo BSS-Vesi-T66T02 Custom Shower System From Us: We are a Delta Preferred Authorized Online Dealer for Guaranteed Warranty CoverageCustomer Care Experts Available 7 Days a Week to Serve You Before & After PurchaseA Showroom Experience from the Comfort of Your Home or Office Thermostatic Brilliance Brushed Nickel