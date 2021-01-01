Brizo BSS-Traditional-T66T03 Traditional Custom Thermostatic Shower System with Showerhead, Volume Controls, Body Sprays, Hand Shower - Sensori Valves Included Brizo BSS-Traditional-T66T03 Shower System Includes: Traditional Thermostatic Valve Trim (T66T036) Traditional Raincan Shower Head (RP52090) Traditional Wall Mount Shower Arm (RP54168) Traditional Multi Function Hand Shower Set with 23-1/4" Slide Bar and 60" - 82" Hose (85710) Touch-Clean® Body Spray (84110 - Set of 3) Traditional Volume Control Trim (T66636 - Set of 3) Sensori® Thermostatic Rough-In Valve with Integral Stops (R35000-WS) Sensori® Volume Control Rough-In Valve (R35600 - Set of 3) Do you like this Brizo shower system, but want to make changes to it? Give us a call & one of our customer care experts will help customize your own personal Brizo shower. Brizo BSS-Traditional-T66T03 Shower System Features: All items in package covered under Brizo's limited lifetime faucet and finish residential warranty and 5 year commercial warranty Premier finishing process - finishes will resist rust and corrosion through everyday use Thermostatic valve cartridge - handle controls and maintains temperature of the water Amount of water flow is controlled by volume control trims All necessary mounting hardware is included Brizo BSS-Traditional-T66T03 Shower System Technologies / Benefits: H2O Kinetic: Brizo's proprietary H2O Kinetic technology uses the science of fluidics to create a warmer shower experience that feels like more water, without using more water. This is accomplished through larger water droplets that leave the spray head in a unique wave pattern. H2O Kinetic showers are self-cleaning, have larger spray holes that don't clog, and do not use any moving parts, so they are very low-maintenance. Sensori® Thermostatic Valving: Brizo's Sensori® Technology works like a thermostat in high-flow showers to measure and monitor the temperature of the water and automatically adjust the water mix to maintain a more precise water temperature. Touch Clean: Only Brizo offers faucets equipped with Touch Clean soft, rubber nubbins (spray holes) that allow you to easily wipe away calcium and lime build-up with the touch of a finger. This is particularly helpful for areas with hard water. Brilliance Finishes: Brizo Brilliance Finishes are designed to not corrode, tarnish or discolor for a "like-new" look for life. Through a process known as Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) finish molecules are embedded deep in within the surface of the faucet, creating a bond that is virtually indestructible with an incredibly reflective shine. Brizo BSS-Traditional-T66T03 Thermostatic Valve Trim / Volume Control Trim Specifications: Valve trim and volume control dials rotate 90° in either direction Temperature control includes pre-set safety stop with override Valve Trim Diameter: 7-1/2" Valve Trim Projection (From Wall): 2-9/16" Volume Control Diameter: 2-3/16" Volume Control Handle Length: 3-3/10" Extra secure mounting assemblies All necessary mounting hardware and valves are included Brizo BSS-Traditional-T66T03 Showerhead / Shower Arm Specifications: Single function showerhead with full spray pattern Showerhead Diameter: 9" Flow Rate: 1.75 GPM (gallons-per-minute) Shower Arm Reach: 16-1/2" All necessary mounting hardware included Brizo BSS-Traditional-T66T03 Handshower / Slide Bar Specifications: Multi function handshower with H2Okinetic Spray, Massage Spray, and Pause Dual check valves prevent and protect from backflow Wall supply is included with hand shower and slide bar Flow Rate: 1.75 gpm (gallons-per-minute) Handshower Height: 7-1/4" Slide Bar Length: 23-1/4" Overall Slide Bar Length: 25-11/16" Slide Bar Projection (From Wall): 4-1/4" Hose Length: 60" - 82" All necessary mounting hardware included Brizo BSS-Traditional-T66T03 Body Sprays Specifications: Body spray is adjustable 30° up or down Body Spray Diameter: 2-7/16" Body Spray Projection (From Wall): 2" (can be adjusted +/- 1/4") Flow Rate: 1.75 gpm (gallons-per-minute) Why Buy Brizo BSS-Traditional-T66T03 Custom Shower System From Us: We are a Delta Preferred Authorized Online Dealer for Guaranteed Warranty Coverage Customer Care Experts Available 7 Days a Week to Serve You Before & After Purchase A Showroom Experience from the Comfort of Your Home or Office Thermostatic Venetian Bronze