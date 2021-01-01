Brizo BSS-Siderna-T66T01 Sensori Custom Thermostatic Shower System with Showerhead Volume Controls and Body Sprays - Valves Included Chrome Showers

Brizo BSS-Siderna-T66T01 Sensori Custom Thermostatic Shower System with Showerhead, Volume Controls, and Body Sprays - Valves Included Brizo BSS-Siderna-T66T01 Shower System Includes: Siderna Thermostatic Valve Trim (T66T080)Siderna Raincan Shower Head with H2Okinetic® Technology (87380)Siderna Wall Mount Shower Arm (RP74448)Touch-Clean® Body Spray (84121 - Set of 3)Siderna Volume Control Trim (T66680 - Set of 2)Sensori® Thermostatic Rough-In Valve with Integral Stops (R35000-WS)Sensori® Volume Control Rough-In Valve (R35600 - Set of 2)Do you like this Brizo shower system, but want to make changes to it? Give us a call & one of our customer care experts will help customize your own personal Brizo shower. Brizo BSS-Siderna-T66T01 Shower System Features: All items in package covered under Brizo's limited lifetime faucet and finish warranty residential, 5-year commercialPremier finishing process - finishes will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useThermostatic valve cartridge - handle controls and maintains temperature of the waterAmount of water flow is controlled by volume control trimsAll necessary mounting hardware is includedBrizo BSS-Siderna-T66T01 Shower System Technologies / Benefits: Sensori® Thermostatic Valving: Brizo's Sensori® Technology works like a thermostat in high-flow showers to measure and monitor the temperature of the water and automatically adjust the water mix to maintain a more precise water temperature. H2Okinetic®: Brizo's proprietary H2Okinetic® Technology uses the science of fluidics to create a warmer shower experience that feels like more water, without using more water. This is accomplished through larger water droplets that leave the spray head in a unique wave pattern. H2Okinetic® showers are self-cleaning, have larger spray holes that don't clog, and do not use any moving parts, so they are very low-maintenance. Touch Clean: Only Brizo offers faucets equipped with Touch Clean soft, rubber nubbins (spray holes) that allow you to easily wipe away calcium and lime build-up with the touch of a finger. This is particularly helpful for areas with hard water. Brilliance Finishes: Brizo Brilliance Finishes are designed to not corrode, tarnish or discolor for a "like-new" look for life. Through a process known as Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) finish molecules are embedded deep in within the surface of the faucet, creating a bond that is virtually indestructible with an incredibly reflective shine.Brizo BSS-Siderna-T66T01 Thermostatic Valve Trim / Volume Control Trim Specifications: Valve trim and volume control dials rotate 90° in either directionTemperature control includes pre-set safety stop with overrideValve Trim Dimensions: 7-1/2" W x 7-1/2" HValve Trim Projection (From Wall): 2-1/8"Volume Control Dimensions: 2-3/8" W x 2-3/8" HVolume Control Handle Length: 3-1/6"Extra secure mounting assembliesAll necessary mounting hardware and valves are includedBrizo BSS-Siderna-T66T01 Showerhead / Shower Arm Specifications: Single function H2Okinetic® showerhead with full spray patternShowerhead Dimensions: 5-3/8" W x 5-3/8" LShowerhead Height: 2-5/8"Flow Rate: 1.75 gpm (gallons-per-minute)All necessary mounting hardware includedBrizo BSS-Siderna-T66T01 Body Sprays Specifications: Body spray is adjustable 30° up or downBody Spray Dimensions: 2-11/16" W x 2-11/16" LBody Spray Projection (From Wall): 2-3/16"Flow Rate: 1.75 gpm (gallons-per-minute)Why Buy Brizo BSS-Siderna-T66T01 Custom Shower System From Us: We are a Delta Preferred Authorized Online Dealer for Guaranteed Warranty CoverageCustomer Care Experts Available 7 Days a Week to Serve You Before & After PurchaseA Showroom Experience from the Comfort of Your Home or Office Thermostatic Chrome