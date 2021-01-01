Brizo BSS-Charlotte-T66T03 Sensori Custom Thermostatic Shower System with Showerhead, Volume Controls, Body Sprays, and Hand Shower - Valves Included Brizo BSS-Charlotte-T66T03 Shower System Includes: Charlotte Thermostatic Valve Trim (T66T085)Charlotte Raincan Shower Head with H2Okinetic® Technology (87385)Charlotte Wall Mount Shower Arm (RP70909)Charlotte Hand Shower Set with 23-1/4" Slide Bar and 60" - 82" Hose (85785)Touch-Clean® Body Spray (84121 - Set of 3)Charlotte Volume Control Trim (T66685 - Set of 3)Sensori® Thermostatic Rough-In Valve with Integral Stops (R35000-WS)Sensori® Volume Control Rough-In Valve (R35600 - Set of 3)Do you like this Brizo shower system, but want to make changes to it? Give us a call & one of our customer care experts will help customize your own personal Brizo shower. Brizo BSS-Charlotte-T66T03 Shower System Features: All items in package covered under Brizo's limited lifetime faucet and finish warranty residential, 5-year commercialPremier finishing process - finishes will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useThermostatic valve cartridge - handle controls and maintains temperature of the waterAmount of water flow is controlled by volume control trimsAll necessary mounting hardware is includedBrizo BSS-Charlotte-T66T03 Shower System Technologies / Benefits: Sensori® Thermostatic Valving: Brizo's Sensori® Technology works like a thermostat in high-flow showers to measure and monitor the temperature of the water and automatically adjust the water mix to maintain a more precise water temperature. H2Okinetic®: Brizo's proprietary H2Okinetic® Technology uses the science of fluidics to create a warmer shower experience that feels like more water, without using more water. This is accomplished through larger water droplets that leave the spray head in a unique wave pattern. H2Okinetic® showers are self-cleaning, have larger spray holes that don't clog, and do not use any moving parts, so they are very low-maintenance. Touch Clean: Only Brizo offers faucets equipped with Touch Clean soft, rubber nubbins (spray holes) that allow you to easily wipe away calcium and lime build-up with the touch of a finger. This is particularly helpful for areas with hard water. Brilliance Finishes: Brizo Brilliance Finishes are designed to not corrode, tarnish or discolor for a "like-new" look for life. Through a process known as Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) finish molecules are embedded deep in within the surface of the faucet, creating a bond that is virtually indestructible with an incredibly reflective shine.Brizo BSS-Charlotte-T66T03 Thermostatic Valve Trim / Volume Control Trim Specifications: Valve trim and volume control dials rotate 90° in either directionTemperature control includes pre-set safety stop with overrideValve Trim Diameter: 7-1/2"Valve Trim Projection (From Wall): 4-5/16"Volume Control Diameter: 2-1/2"Volume Control Handle Length: 2-5/8"Extra secure mounting assembliesAll necessary mounting hardware and valves are includedBrizo BSS-Charlotte-T66T03 Showerhead / Shower Arm Specifications: Single function H2Okinetic® showerhead with full spray patternShowerhead Dimensions: 5-13/16" W x 5-13/16" LShowerhead Height: 3-7/8"Flow Rate: 1.75 gpm (gallons-per-minute)Shower Arm Reach: 6-3/8"All necessary mounting hardware includedBrizo BSS-Charlotte-T66T03 Handshower / Slide Bar Specifications: Single function handshower with full spray patternDual check valves prevent and protect from backflowWall supply is included with hand shower and slide barFlow Rate: 1.75 gpm (gallons-per-minute)Handshower Height: 8"Slide Bar Length: 23-1/4"Overall Slide Bar Length: 25-11/16"Slide Bar Projection (From Wall): 4"Hose Length: 60" - 82"All necessary mounting hardware includedBrizo BSS-Charlotte-T66T03 Body Sprays Specifications: Body spray is adjustable 30° up or downBody Spray Dimensions: 2-11/16" W x 2-11/16" LBody Spray Projection (From Wall): 2-3/16"Flow Rate: 1.75 gpm (gallons-per-minute)Why Buy Brizo BSS-Charlotte-T66T03 Custom Shower System From Us: We are a Delta Preferred Authorized Online Dealer for Guaranteed Warranty CoverageCustomer Care Experts Available 7 Days a Week to Serve You Before & After PurchaseA Showroom Experience from the Comfort of Your Home or Office Thermostatic Brilliance Polished Nickel