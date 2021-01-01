Premier Copper Products BSP2_LO17RDB 17" Copper Drop In Bathroom Sink with Tru Widespread Faucet, Pop Up Drain Assembly, Silicone Caulk, and Wax Cleaner 17" Copper Drop In Bathroom Sink with Tru Widespread Faucet, Pop Up Drain Assembly, Silicone Caulk, and Wax Cleaner Green Recyclable Products like Copper Sinks are a must have in today’s modern home. This combo is sure to impress your guests and satisfaction is always guaranteed. Package Includes: 17" Oval Drop In Bathroom Sink (LO17RDB) Widespread Bathroom Faucet (B-WS01ORB) Bathroom Sink Drain Assembly less Overflow (D-208ORB) Color-matched silicone caulk (C900-ORB) Copper Sink Wax and Cleaner (W900-WAX) Care, mounting instructions, and warranty information included Bathroom Sink Features: Solid 17 copper construction Overall Sink Dimensions: 17" x 13" x 5" Basin Dimensions: 15"W x 11"L x 5"D Installation Type: Drop In Minimum Countertop Depth: 16" (front to back) Handcrafted in Mexico Bathroom Faucet Features: Solid brass construction Drip-free ceramic disc cartridges Height: 9" Spout Height: 5.75" Spout Reach: 6.75" Flow Rate: 2.2 gpm Faucet Centers: 8" Pop Up Drain Features: Push pop top design for easy opening Compression Threaded Installation Designed for 1.5" drains Combination Oil Rubbed Bronze