Build Surfaces BSH-711026-S Sample Only of BSH-711026 Kodiak Flooring Sample Hardwood

Build Surfaces BSH-711026-S Sample Only of BSH-711026 This is a sample of BSH-711026. Sample sizes vary by manufacturer and are typically delivered as a small section of the base product, swatch or sample board. Samples are primarily intended to help show color and texture of base product.No returns on sample flooring or tile products. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403) Features:Waterproof flooring is perfect for all living areas including those with a higher risk of spills or increased humidity2x harder than solid oak, resists dents and scratchesFull wood appearance with no gloss and handscraped surfaceFlooring made in ChinaCovered under 10 year limited commercial and limited lifetime residential manufacturer warrantiesInstallation:Easy to install click locking hardwood with attached underlayment; no acclimation neededAttached foam pad, no added underlayment or glue neededInstalls on wood, tile, vinyl and concrete surfaces and on any grade Hardwood Kodiak