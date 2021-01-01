Build Surfaces BSH-711004 5" Wide Wirebrushed Engineered White Oak Hardwood Flooring - Sold by Carton (16.68 SF/Carton) Coastal Gray Flooring Hardwood

Build Surfaces BSH-711004 5" Wide Wirebrushed Engineered White Oak Hardwood Flooring - Sold by Carton (16.68 SF/Carton) Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403)Features:Waterproof flooring is perfect for all living areas including those with a higher risk of spills or increased humidity2x harder than solid oak, resists dents and scratchesFull wood appearance with no gloss and wirebrushed surfaceFlooring made in ChinaCovered under 10 year limited commercial and limited lifetime residential manufacturer warrantiesInstallation:Easy to install click locking hardwood with attached underlayment; no acclimation neededAttached foam pad, no added underlayment or glue neededInstalls on wood, tile, vinyl and concrete surfaces and on any grade Engineered Coastal Gray