Beechwood Mountain BSD-18BW-Dm Solid Beech Wood bar Stool in Dark Mahogany with Wood Seat for Kitchen & Dining

Manufactured in Europe, made from solid European beech wood;No tools necessary, all chairs come fully assembled;Seat dimensions are 18" x 20", Height from floor to Seat is 30";Perfect for a living room, family room, den, library, or study;Decorative for residential use yet Sturdy enough for commercial use Our chairs and barstools are made from the finest solid European "beech" wood, also known as the "hard wearing" wood The hard surfaces of "beech" wood products will resist gouging and chipping better than some other woods These chairs and/or barstools can fit just about in any room in your home or office and will surely look great with any décor Whether you go for the modern look or traditional seating you're sure to find it in our collection