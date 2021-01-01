BS5 Passive Bookshelf Speakers, 5-Inch Woofer, 1-Inch Tweeter, Dark Wood, 1 Pair

Designed for the budget-conscious music lover who wants a pair of simple, affordable, yet great sounding speakers. Due to its passive design, the BS5 requires a separate amplifier or receiver in order to play audio from a TV, computer, or record player. 5-Inch Fiberglass Woofer With Rubber Surround: Made with a combination of rigid lightweight fiberglass cone and supple rubber surround, the BS5s woofer has been tuned to offer a great balance of bass and midrange output, doing so with exceptionally low distortion at normal listening levels. 1-Inch Silk Dome Tweeter with Waveguide: The outcome of countless hours of design refinement, the BS5s tweeter produces a smooth, extended, and predictable treble response with the help of its integrated waveguide. The result is music full of accurate detail and precise imaging. The BS5s enclosure utilizes rounded vertical corners to reduce baffle diffraction. Its front-ported design allows placement right up against a wal