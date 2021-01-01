Anzzi BS-S29 Hangiri 67" Free Standing Stone Composite Soaking Tub with Center Drain and Drain Assembly Matte White Tub Soaking Freestanding

Anzzi BS-S29 Hangiri 67" Free Standing Stone Composite Soaking Tub with Center Drain, and Drain Assembly Bring an oasis home with our ANZZI Hangiri Solid Surface freestanding soaking bathtub. Ergonomically oval designed to cradle the body's form for maximum comfort this tub is styled with a classic and contemporary flair. Relax and drift away while submerged in your spa pool.Anzzi BS-S29 Features:Covered under Anzzi's limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of Stone CompositeSoaking bath tub for a calm bathing experienceInstalls in a free standing configurationCenter drain placement with included drain assemblyTub Specifications:Overall Height: 21-5/8" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 66-1/2" (left to right of tub)Overall Width: 36-3/8" (front to back of tub)Basin Length: 66-1/2" (left to right of bottom basin)Basin Width: 36-3/8" (front to back of bottom basin)Basin Depth: 21-5/8" (top to bottom of basin)Maximum Water Capacity: 74 gallonsWater Depth: 13-7/8" Freestanding Matte White