Delacora BS-OSD1402 Rimini 4 Piece Outdoor Wicker Conversation Lounge Dining Set Dark Brown / Beige Outdoor Furniture Sets Conversation

Delacora BS-OSD1402 Rimini 4 Piece Outdoor Wicker Conversation Lounge Dining Set All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return Policy Features: Reimagine backyard relaxation with this indulgent five-piece outdoor sofa and dining set with an included sectional, dining table and pair of ottomans Ideal for the spacious backyard, choose the finish option that best fulfills your vision of the ultimate outdoor entertaining space Frame constructed of aluminum and wicker Fabric made of polyester Backed by a 90 Day Limited Assembly required Set Includes: One sectional sofa Two ottomans One dining table Set dimensions: Sofa: 32" H x 69" L x 30" W Sofa: 32" H x 69" W x 30" W Ottoman: 14" H x 16-1/2" W x 16-1/2" D Table: 27" H x 5"' W x 27-1/2" D Care Instructions: Spot clean with mild soap and water Conversation Dark Brown / Beige