Bryson Industrial Circular Shelf - FirsTime

Storage solutions should not only be functional, but fashionable too. We hear you. The deep classic finish and unique round silhouette of our FirsTime and Co. Bryson Industrial Circular Shelf make it a must-have for any wall in need of style. The 6" depth and open sides give this metallic gray and rustic brown shelf a substantial presence and allow viewing from all sides. Crafted of metal and wood, this shelf features 4 hinged fold-out surfaces to display your treasured objects with an industrial vibe. Finding the right shelf to suit your style has never been easier thanks to our wide range of FirsTime and Co. storage solutions.