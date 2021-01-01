Eclipse Bryson Blackout Grommet Top Single Window Curtain Panel, Blue, 52 x 63

Advertisement
Find the perfect combination of fashion and function with Eclipse Bryson Blackout Curtain Panels. Eclipse offers a complete line of functional curtains that provide privacy, manage light, reduce noise, and help with energy savings, without sacrificing the latest looks in window fashion. These beautiful panels offer blackout benefits and feature a textured, tonal solid fabric. Each panel measures 52 inches wide in your choice of 63, 84, 95, or 108 inches long. Available in Celadon Green or Indigo Blue. 1.65 inch oil-rubbed bronze grommets are recommended with a 1 inch rod for maximum movement. Curtain rod sold separately. 100% Polyester, unlined panel. Machine washable.