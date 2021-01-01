International Concepts Brynwood 3-Piece 42 in. Hickory/Stone Round Drop-Leaf Wood Dining Set with Emily Chairs, Distressed Hickory / Stone

This hickory and stone 3-piece dining set from International Concepts is sure to please. The classic 42 in. drop-leaf pedestal table paired with two of our comfortable Emily side chairs. You can also find the table and chairs sold separately. A premium finish that protects your solid wood table and chair set adds to the value. Delivering the quality craftsmanship International Concepts is known for. International Concepts has been delivering style, value and quality solid wood home furnishings for over 35-years. Color: Distressed Hickory / Stone.