Brynnen 23.62'' Black Table Lamp with USB and Outlet

Brennen selfie lights shine your beauty. Selfie Light Stand-This self-timer ring light is equipped with a metal bracket, easy to fix, and very stable. Not as unstable as other tripod lights and easy to fold. This product is equipped with a ring light, a bracket, and a mobile phone bracket. You will get a professional lighting set suitable for live broadcast, video shooting, selfie photos, online tutorials, life vlogging, etc. USB powered and the wireless remote shutter-Self-timer lamp is suitable for almost all devices with a USB port, such as notebook computers, power banks, computers, USB adapters. Equipped with a wireless remote shutter, let you use the remote control to take pictures and videos, compatible with Android and iOS.