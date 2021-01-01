Brynlee 59.75" Floor Lamp

Features:Rectangular roll edge fabric shadeMax polished nickel constructionIvory fabric shade150 Watt Bulb (not included)3 WayProduct Type: TraditionalDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Number of Lights: 1Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesMaximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Integrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: StandardRecommended Bulb Shape Code: A21Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Fixture Material: MetalMaterial Details: SteelWood Type: Base Finish: Polished NickelSwitch Included: YesSwitch Type: Country of Origin: ChinaBattery Operated: NoBattery Type: Shade Included: YesShade Material: FabricShade Material Details: Shade Shape: RectangularShade Color: IvoryGlass Type: Style: Modern & ContemporaryFire Resistant: NoSet Type: SingleSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Trending Now (Modern): Modern & ContemporaryBatteries Included: NoBattery Composition: Lead Acid Battery Composition: WITB Bulb Included: NoDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernSpefications:ADA Compliant: NoUL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: UN 38.3 Testing Requirements: Battery Weight/Size: Batteries Contained in Equipment: Number of Cells/Batteries: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: N/AWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 59.75Overall Width - Side to Side: 17.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 10Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: 10.75Shade Width - Side to Side: 17.5Shade Depth - Front to Back: 10Base Height - Top to Bottom: 49Base Width - Side to Side: Base Depth - Front to Back: Overall Weight: 19.4Height Adjustable: NoMax Height: Cord: YesCord Length: 108Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesWarranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: 1 Year