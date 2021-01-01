Bryce Coffee Table

Make a style statement in your living room with this incredible, modern coffee table that blends classic color and bold design to create a real centerpiece for your room. Generously sized, the circular coffee table features a 12mm smoked, tempered glass top and features ample storage space underneath. The black and rose gold colored polished stainless-steel frame provide that classic color combination that compliment each other perfectly, but also brings beautiful design to your home as well. The vertical design is an essential modern style, and with no assembly, this elegant coffee table is ready to go, the perfect complement to your dÃ©cor.