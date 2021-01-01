Kenney Bryce 66 in. - 120 in. Adjustable 3/4 in. Single Standard Decorative Window Curtain Rod in Bronze

Add a touch of style to your home with the Bryce 3/4" Standard Decorative Window Curtain Rod by Kenney. The 3/4 inch diameter Bryce curtain rod in bronze features matching ball finial ends. Use on medium to large size windows in your dining room, bedroom, or living room to hang medium to heavyweight curtains. The telescoping rod adjusts from 66 inches to 120 inches to fit your window and projects 3.73 inches from the wall. It is ideal for hanging curtains with pockets, grommets, back tabs, and tab tops, but can also be used with clip rings. Drapery Hardware Set Includes: one telescoping steel curtain rod with decorative finials (3.83" L x 2.76" W x 2.76" H), two mounting brackets, one center support, screws, drywall anchors, and installation instructions..