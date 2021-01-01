Bryant Pendant Light by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (8317-WP)

The Bryant Pendant Light by Hudson Valley Lighting enlivens indoor spaces with an upswept, transitional presence. A conventional candelabra structure hangs suspended from a single chain and smooth upper canopy, surrounded by an open steel cage structure including an angular lower that meets a curving upper arc. This provides a protective accompaniment and stylish accent to the otherwise-unrestricted damp-listed candelabra-style lamping. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White. Finish: White Plaster