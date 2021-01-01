Bryant 6 Oz. Glass Round Ramekin

Ideal for snacks, condiments or smaller baking projects, this 6-piece set of ramekins adds a versatile piece to your kitchenware, all with a simple modern design. Crafted from borosilicate glass, this heat-resistant set of six ramekins is features a lightweight design that is safe for use in the oven (up to 650Â°), microwave, and freezer. That means you can easily bake, serve, and preserve food in them â€“ even doing all three in the same dish. Each ramekin holds up to 6 oz, and is dishwasher-safe.