From oscar|oliver
Oscar|Oliver White Bryant Coverlet
Advertisement
Oscar|Oliver Bryant Coverlet. The Bryant Quilt from Oscar|Oliver combines soft velvet fabric with an art deco-inspired quilting pattern, delivering both sophistication and comfort. The perfect medium weight layering piece, this quilt adds a subtle twist to your modern bedroom. Coordinate pillow shams and a throw pillow are available separately to complete the look. 1 full/queen coverlet: 90 in x 90 in 1 king/Cal king coverlet: 94 in x 108 in