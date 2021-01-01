Thompson Traders BRV-1914TT Legacy Ovalo 19" Bathroom Sink for Vessel Installation Rose Gold /Nickel Fixture Lavatory Sink Metal

From thompson traders
Thompson Traders BRV-1914TT Legacy Ovalo 19" Bathroom Sink for Vessel Installation Thompson Traders BRV-1914TT Features:Covered under Thompson Traders' limited lifetime warrantyConstructed out of 18 copperBeautiful smooth handcrafted surfaceInstalls in a vessel configurationDesigned to be used with vessel or wall mounted faucetsCenter drain - less drain assemblyNote: Due to the hand-made nature of the product, there will be a small variation in size, color and hammeringThompson Traders BRV-1914TT Specifications:Overall Length: 19" (left to right)Overall Width: 19" (back to front)Number of Faucet Holes: 0Basin Length: 19" (left to right)Basin Width: 19" (back to front)Basin Depth: 6-1/4" (bottom to top)Drain Location: Center Metal Rose Gold /Nickel