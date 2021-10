This Kaleen Brushstrokes Collection 2 ft. x 3 ft. Area Rug will be a great welcoming touch to your home. This tufted rug has flame-retardant fabrics. It is multi-colored for a bright and bold touch for any room. With a 100% wool design, this rug feels great beneath your feet. It features materials known to have low VOC emissions, so you can be sure that it's an eco-friendly option for your house.