From first deal
Brushless Cordless Electric Impact Wrench Hand Drill Installation Power Tool For 21V Lithium Battery
Advertisement
Item Specifics: Material: Metal + PlasticColor: GreenMotor: BrushlessVoltage: 21VScope: M8-24Max. Torque: 590N.MNo Load Speed: 0-2400rpm / 0-3200rpmImpact Frequency: 0-3600 ipmSquare Drive: 1/2'Dimensions: 15 x 6 x 18 cm / 5.9 x 2.4 x 7.1 in (approx.)Features:? Powerful electric wrench, multi-purpose. High torque, stepless speed change switch. Compatible for 21V rechargeable lithium battery. Tungsten steel shaft, high hardness and wear resistance. Suitable for construction site shelves, maintenance, woodworking, etc. The brushless motor does not generate sparks when working, and the motor does not wear.