Bring eye-catching design to any room with this Brushed Steel Textured Glass Pendant Light. You'll love how its textured glass dome shade looks in your space! Pendant measures 10.5H x 8.6 in. in diameter Crafted of brushed steel and glass Silver steel finish Textured glass dome design Accommodates one (1) 60-watt bulb Features a black fabric covered cord Hardwire installation required ETL listed Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Do not exceed specified wattage. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.